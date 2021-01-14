School administrator, wife arrested on aggravated child abuse charge

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County school administrator and his wife have been arrested and charged with felony aggravated child abuse, according to Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson.
Millbrook residents Daniel Taylor, 38, and Jessica Taylor, 37, were indicted Friday and taken into custody Wednesday night, Robinson said.
Robinson confirmed Daniel Taylor was employed as the assistant principal of Coosada Elementary at the time of the alleged offense. A biography on the school’s website indicates he’s been with the schools since 2015.
WSFA 12 News reached out to the Elmore County School System for reaction to the arrests and was provided this response:
“The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of a Coosada Elementary School administrator on January 13, 2021. The incident that led to the arrest is unrelated to the school. As of January 14, 2021 the employee was placed on administrative leave. The District is not at liberty to comment further. Thank you.”
According to Robinson, the indictment followed allegations the couple led people to believe their child had cancer or other terminal illnesses. That false information prompted fundraisers around the county.
“We believe this abuse occurred over a period of years,” Robinson said. “From what we can gather, there are no medical records available that show the child ever had cancer.”
The Taylors were booked into the Elmore County Jail where bond was set at $30,000 each.
“We are just glad that as of now the child is safe,” Robinson said. “Our hope is we can prevent this from ever happening again.”
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.