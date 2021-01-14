Thursday morning house fire under investigation in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire Rescue officials are working to find out what caused a house fire Thursday.
According to S. L. Cooper, Assistant Fire Chief, firefighters were called to the 3100 block of Michigan Court around 6:20 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy smokes and flames coming from a vacant home.
Cooper says the fire was contained to an addition on the rear of the structure. It had extensive fire and smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
