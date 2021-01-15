Alabama adds 2,945 COVID cases Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state added nearly 3,000 COVID cases Friday, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The ADPH COVID-19 dashboard reports 2,945 new cases Friday with a seven-day average of 3320. The percent positive rate is 17.8 percent, which is down from a 20 percent rate last week.
The state also added 85 deaths Friday. Alabama is currently seeing the lowest death rate to date since the pandemic began in March.
Alabama has reported 5,945 deaths since that time.
On Thursday, 2,859 inpatients were being treated at hospitals across the state.
Montgomery-area hospitals are treating nearly 300 inpatients. Baptist Health’s three facilities reported 154 inpatients on Friday, while Jackson Hospital set a record Thursday treating 101 inpatients.
As the daily case number continues to be in the thousands, the state is in Phase1B of its vaccination rollout. Those eligible to receive a vaccine are health care workers, people age 75 and older, law enforcement officers or firefighters.
As of Friday, 130,394 people have been vaccinated.
ADPH says its vaccine hotline received over 1.1 million calls in the first day of being open to the public last week. The line continues to get an “overwhelming amount of calls.” They are currently working on a better scheduling process.
Jackson Hospital says over 4,000 people have pre-registered for a vaccination appointment. Officials say registration is available for those who are eligible and is done online, but all appointments to date have been filled.
Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp says it has exhausted its vaccine supply.
“We have requested more from the Alabama Department of Public Health, but we do not know if/when we will receive anymore at this time. We have a waitlist of approximately 100 people in our community that meet the current criteria for vaccination,” according to a post on the hospital’s Facebook page.
Mizell says it will begin scheduling people from the waitlist as soon as more vaccines are received.
ADPH asks that you do not call your local hospital to ask about the vaccine.
Gov. Kay Ivey gave this statement on vaccinations:
“I am thankful so many Alabamians are willing and ready to get their COVID-19 vaccines. Please continue to be patient as we are in the very early stages of distribution. Dr. Harris and his team are continually working to more efficiently get this vaccine into the arms of Alabamians. Our current supply remains limited, but we are committed to vaccinating as many Alabamians as possible. We will get shots in the arm and off the shelf. In the meantime, be patient, wear your mask and practice good common sense. Let’s get this thing behind us.”
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.