Arson suspected in Brundidge business fire

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Fire Marshals Office confirms the fire that destroyed a Brundidge business was arson.
Multiple fire departments were called to Car City Auto Sales around 5 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, both buildings on the property, the main office, and a shop were engulfed. For two hours, the fire burned through the buildings.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) says it is assisting in the arson investigation. According to a release from ATF, a Certified Fire Investigator (CFI) is working with state and local Coffee County officials to determine where and how the fire was started.
The owner of the business, Jerry Sheppard, hopes surveillance cameras will aid investigators in finding out what happened.
No details from the investigation have been released.
No arrests have been announced.
Seven volunteer fire departments and around 45 firefighters responded to the fire.
