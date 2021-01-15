Body of student found on Troy University campus

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway after the body of a student was found on Troy University’s campus Friday morning, Troy University officials said.
According to officials, the body was discovered in the vicinity of Sorrell Chapel. The identity of the student is not being released at this time.
Officials say they believe there is no threat to the campus community.
No further information could be released as officials say this is an active investigation.
