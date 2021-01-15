City of Opelika names 30-year veteran as new Chief of Police

“We are excited about Captain Healey moving into the Chief position. His love for this community and his forward-thinking approach is going to bring new ideas and ways of policing to our community...It makes me proud to know that we have one of the best police departments in the southeast. Shane brings more than 30 years police experience and he is deeply rooted in this community. I look forward to working with Shane and the OPD leadership team,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller.