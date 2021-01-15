Concrete barricades, cameras set up outside of state capitol

Downtown Montgomery preparing for possible protests
By WSFA Staff and Courtney Chandler | January 15, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 10:37 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Concrete barricades and cameras are being put up outside the Alabama State Capitol.

The FBI warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals, the Associated Press reports.

Gov. Kay Ivey has said Alabama is ready in case protests come to the state capitol.

The city of Montgomery has also indicated that it is prepared for any potential unrest.

Montgomery police also posted on Facebook, reminding people that it’s “unlawful for any person, other than a law enforcement officer, to have a firearm in his or her possession or in any vehicle at a point within 1,000 feet of a demonstration at a public place.”

