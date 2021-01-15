Ivey activates 500 more National Guard soldiers ahead of inauguration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has confirmed that more Alabama National Guard soldiers have been activated for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
The governor’s press secretary, Gina Maiola, said Alabama will now be sending 750 soldiers to Washington, instead of 250. This was at the request of Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau.
The Associated Press reports that the FBI has warned that armed protests were being planned in all 50 state capitals and Washington in the days leading up to the inauguration on Jan. 20.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is monitoring the state Capitol and other government buildings in light the nationwide safety concerns.
The threats and subsequent precautions follow the riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6 that left five dead and others injured.
