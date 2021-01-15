Lee County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam soliciting money

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam that’s taking place in the county.
The caller is pretending to be a Lee County deputy and uses the name of an actual deputy. The caller tells the intended victim that they have an important legal matter to resolve and gives them a phone number to call.
When the provided number is called, the victim is told that they either have a warrant for their arrest on a charge, or they have failed to appear for court and is subject to arrest. The scammer then solicits money from the victim, telling them they can take care of the matter by payment.
The scammers state that “deputies are on the way” if the intended victim does not comply.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public that law enforcement agencies and court systems never call and solicit payment. The sheriff’s office warns to never give personal information over the phone and to hang up if you receive such calls.
