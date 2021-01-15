MACOA Meals on Wheels program in need of drivers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Area Council on Aging has an urgent need for drivers and donors for their Meals on Wheels program.
“We are desperately in need of Meals on Wheels drivers,” said volunteer coordinator Traci Herndon. “Every day, there is a route that is not covered, sometimes multiple routes.”
They rely on a sub list or sometimes even staff to deliver the meals.
Herndon says they serve 404 seniors a hot meal every day at noon Monday through Friday.
“And, you have even more people on a waiting list right now. We do 310 to be exact, and up to 310 luckily 127 of those are receiving frozen meals until they get on the hot meal program,” Herndon said.
Herndon said she believes the COVID-19 pandemic had a big role to play in the shortage.
“A lot of people are working from home. So their situation, if they’re at home with a child or any are doing work from home, they’re unable to come and get out. Or they may feel uncomfortable getting out at this moment,” she said.
Herndon added that they are taking extreme precautions with their drivers.
Anyone looking to volunteer will need to fill out an application. Herndon says they are not holding in-house volunteer training right now. However, they’ve created a PowerPoint presentation that volunteers can review before coming to drive.
