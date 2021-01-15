MainStreet Family Care offering vaccinations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While county health departments have filled all their vaccine appointments, a number of hospitals and medical clinics across the state are helping in the effort to vaccinate more Alabamians.
MainStreet Family Care is expanding vaccinations at its Alabama clinics to those who meet the criteria to receive a vaccine in the state. They are vaccinating 10 people a day at each clinic.
If you are interested in getting a vaccine you can preregister online at MainStreet Family Care’s website.
“They need to go online in the morning, our online registration system opens two hours before the clinic opens and register online. So that will allow them to put in all their patient information, they’ll upload a picture of their driver’s license and their insurance card. If they’re uninsured, they can select that,” said Betsy Stewart, chief sales and marketing officer.
Those aged 75 and older can set up their appointment online starting Jan. 18.
“Anybody who has parents who are in that 75 and a half age bracket, we know that online registration may not be the easiest thing for them. We really want to encourage you to read through that information with them. Even kind of look through what that registration process looks like. So that they are able to register in the mornings when that registration opens.”
MainStreet Family Care will text you when it’s your turn to come to the clinic.
So far, MainStreet Family Care has vaccinated over 2,500 people across the state, 600 of those in the central Alabama area.
