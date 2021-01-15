Suspect still sought in November Montgomery homicide case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are still searching for Pierre Woods, who is wanted in connection to an ongoing murder investigation.
Police believe Woods, 27, is responsible for the death of 27-year-old Joshua Thompson, whose body was found on Nov. 5, 2020 at the river bridge at U.S. Highway 31 between Montgomery and Prattville.
Police say a murder warrant has been signed against Woods.
There is currently a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
Woods is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and approximately 150 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Montgomery police at 334-625-2832 and refer to case number 2020-00226541. You may also call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
