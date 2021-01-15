Tallapoosa County man sentenced in child pornography case

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tallapoosa County man faces a long time in prison.
In early December, a jury convicted Justin Kyle Hutcherson on several counts relating to child porn, ranging from production of obscene matter to aggravated criminal surveillance.
On Thursday, the court sentenced Hutcherson to 65 years in prison; two years to the very day when Tallapoosa County authorities began their investigation.
The victims included minor children.
Court records show Hutcherson will not be eligible for parole or early release based on good time.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.