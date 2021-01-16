Arrest made in Friday night fatal shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was arrested after a fatal shooting in Montgomery Friday night.
Police say the shooting happened around 10:19 p.m. in the 1800 block of Speigle Street. When authorities arrived, they found the victim, Cordelro Wheeler, 32, of Montgomery, with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Wheeler was pronounced dead on scene, police said.
Police took 25-year-old Torrie Jones, of Montgomery, into custody.
Jones has been charged with murder.
According to police, the initial investigation shows that Wheeler and Jones were involved in an altercation, which led to the shooting.
Jones is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.
No further information could be released as police say this is an ongoing investigation.
