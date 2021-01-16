Chilly but sunny weekend, then a warm-up next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite wall-to-wall sunshine, temperatures stayed chilly today. However, afternoons get warmer from here...
Before the warm-up begins, we still have a very cold night to get through. Tonight, lows will drop below freezing.
Despite a frigid start to Sunday, the afternoon will feature a slight improvement in temperatures, with many spots reaching the middle 50s.
Dry weather, sunshine and increasingly warmer temperatures are expected as we head into next week. MLK Day will be seasonable! Then, highs will head for the 60s Tuesday and beyond.
A cold front will approach and then stall somewhere north of our area Tuesday. Along that frontal boundary, atmospheric moisture content will start to increase, so we’ve introduced a very low chance for isolated showers starting Wednesday. Scattered showers become possible Thursday, and it looks like the front will actually move through our area Friday, bringing more rain with it. Timing and amount of expected rain is subject to change, so check back for updates!
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.