Junior League to hold rummage sale next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Junior League of Montgomery will be hosting its rummage sale next week.
The sale will be held at the Alcazar Shrine Temple on Friday, Jan. 22 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., and on Saturday, Jan. 23 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The Junior League says face coverings will be required and capacity will be monitored according to CDC guidelines.
The sale offers new and gently used merchandise.
Tickets are $10 for Friday and $5 for Saturday. You can purchase tickets at the door or in advance from Barb’s on Mulberry and The Shoppes at EastChase.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.