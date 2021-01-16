Junior League to hold rummage sale next week

By WSFA Staff | January 16, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST - Updated January 16 at 5:03 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Junior League of Montgomery will be hosting its rummage sale next week.

The sale will be held at the Alcazar Shrine Temple on Friday, Jan. 22 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., and on Saturday, Jan. 23 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The Junior League says face coverings will be required and capacity will be monitored according to CDC guidelines.

The sale offers new and gently used merchandise.

Tickets are $10 for Friday and $5 for Saturday. You can purchase tickets at the door or in advance from Barb’s on Mulberry and The Shoppes at EastChase.

