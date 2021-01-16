2 MPS schools to go virtual as precaution ahead of possible protests

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two schools near downtown Montgomery will be virtual as a precaution to possible protests ahead of Inauguration Day.
Montgomery Public Schools Senior Communications Officer Jade Jones said Baldwin Middle Magnet and Floyd Middle Magnet will hold virtual classes Tuesday and Wednesday. There are no classes Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Montgomery officials say select downtown streets are closed. Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley says the public should expect soft closures along Dexter Avenue from Jan. 15-21.
Police are also suggesting that downtown businesses telework if possible.
City of Montgomery offices will be closed to the public Tuesday and Wednesday. Montgomery County offices will be closed Wednesday only.
The FBI has sent out a bulletin warning of protests in all 50 state capitals starting this weekend. Authorities say there is concern in Alabama of possible violence, but there is no known credible threat to the capitol.
Concrete barricades and cameras have been set up outside the capitol building.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says it’s working with local police to provide safety and security to all state buildings, including the capitol.
