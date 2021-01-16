Program honoring Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy airing on WSFA 12 News

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A special 30-minute special program focusing on Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy is set to air on WSFA 12 News.
The seventh annual “Martin Luther King Community Celebration” is presented by the Friends of the Theatre, directed by Tommie “Tonea” Stewart and hosted by WSFA 12 News anchor Tonya Terry.
During the program, individuals who work to make our community a better place will be awarded.
Tune in starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday on WSFA 12 News. The program will air again Monday at noon and at 5 p.m.
The program will also be available to watch on wsfa.com.
