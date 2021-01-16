Suspect charged with murder after body found behind church in Seale

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect has been charged with murder after a body was found behind a church in Seale, Alabama Thursday.
Christopher Roper, 38, of Phenix City was found behind the Uchee Pines Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Seale, Alabama. Authorities say the cause of death was a single gunshot wound.
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Samantha Malasig has been charged with murder. More details on the case will be given Saturday during a press conference.
