UPDATE: Woman dies following vehicle accident on Hwy. 280 near Opelika

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a vehicle accident Friday in Lee County.
The accident happened at around 4:20 p.m. on US Highway 280 East and Lee Road 737. The accident claimed the life of 71-year-old Margie Hilyer of Salem.
Hilyer was pinned in her vehicle and had to be extricated. She was rushed to East Alabama Medical Center where she died from her injuries.
According to the Lee County Coroner’s Office, it appears that Hilyer pulled out in front of a Ford F-150 traveling west on Highway 280 when she was struck on the driver’s side. The driver of the truck was transported to the emergency room with minor injuries.
The accident remains under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.
