All sunshine for now, but that changes into next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If quiet weather and sunshine are your thing, the next four days are going to be great! Not only will it be quiet, but temperatures slowly warm up each day into the middle of next week.
Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds as a very weak “front” hangs out just to our west. We’ll call it a partly cloudy day with high temperatures just a touch below normal around 56 degrees.
There will be a slight breeze around 10-15 mph, which will add a slight chill to the air.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day starts cold around freezing, but ample sunshine will warm us up into the middle and upper 50s with light winds. Another cold start is expected Tuesday with some frost possible, but that’s it for cold mornings for at least the next 7 days.
Tuesday will bring plentiful sunshine once again, but highs will reach the middle 60s!
Then we will be tracking a system that will essentially hang out across the Deep South Wednesday through early Saturday. The result will be more clouds for Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s, and then rain showers for the Thursday-Saturday morning period.
Since we are several days away from the rain, the forecast will need to be fine tuned a bit, but for now we are calling for a 50% chance of showers Thursday, a 60% chance of rain Friday and a 40% chance of morning rain on Saturday.
No thunderstorms, heavy rain or severe weather are expected at this time.
The good news is despite the rain, we will at least be around or above 60 degrees each day!
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.