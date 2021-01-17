ASU closes campus as precaution ahead of possible protests

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University has decided to close its campus as a precaution for possible protests ahead of Inauguration Day.
In an email sent out to the university, ASU President Quinton Ross Jr. said that the campus will be closed until Thursday. Students who live on campus are encouraged to remain on campus and to refrain from visiting downtown Montgomery during this period.
“Given ASU’s proximity to downtown, the University will act accordingly out of an abundance of caution,” said Ross.
All in-person classes are suspended until Thursday, Ross said. Online classes will continue as scheduled.
The Office of Housing and Residential Life will send instructions to students planning to move into the residence halls this weekend.
Non-essential employees will telework, said Ross.
A curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. is still in effect for the campus, Ross said. Students should remain in their dorms during those times.
“We do not want to alarm our campus community; however we do want to do all that we can to ensure safety,” Ross added.
Select downtown streets are closed in response to protests planned in capital cities across the country.
The FBI has sent out a bulletin warning of protests in all 50 state capitals starting this weekend. Authorities say there is concern in Alabama of possible violence but there is no known credible threat to the Capitol.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.