Montgomery remembers District 3 Councilman Tracy Larkin

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Saturday, Montgomery remembered longtime city council member Tracy Larkin who passed away on Jan. 5th.
Larkin served as District 3 councilman since 1999 and served as president pro tempore until 2020.
Speakers say that Larkin was more than just a city council member; to some, he was a mentor, an advocate and to many, he was a friend.
“I think we as human beings need people like him in our lives to get through the good and the bad, the ups and downs, and he was that person for me,” radio host Renwick Jones said.
Larkin’s impact also extends into media.
“He gave Tom Joyner his first job in radio in Tuskegee and he also was the first black to host a tv show on Alabama Public Television,” Jones said.
He shared his wealth of knowledge to students at Alabama State University and others.
“I’m sure that I say we all are appreciative for him, and we mean it from the bottom of our hearts,” Jones said.
Many friends, family and civic leaders describe Larkin as a man who was soft spoken and had a quiet strength.
They say that his legacy will continue to impact the present and future generations.
“Tracy would always say keep fighting back, and I think that when we have that mindset when we see things that aren’t right. We should be outspoken, and we can do it in a way that we always don’t have to be combative. But, we can still make a difference,” Tuskegee Councilman Chris Lee said.
Larkin also worked in Montgomery Public Schools for over 20 years.
