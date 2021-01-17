Single-vehicle crash on I-85 leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say one person was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 northbound early Sunday morning.
Police say the wreck happened around 12:32 a.m. near the Forest Avenue exit.
At the scene, police say they found a 2015 Ford Focus with two occupants. The driver, Shamar Hill, 20, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
According to police, the initial investigation shows that the car was traveling northbound when it left the roadway and overturned.
Police say the reason the car left the road is unknown.
No further information about the wreck can be release as police continue to investigate.
