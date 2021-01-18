Alabama adds 1,430 new COVID cases Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state added 1,430 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Data from ADPH’s COVID-19 Dashboard shows the seven-day case average now sits at 2,861.
Last week, the state reported 21,081 new cases and 808 deaths. ADPH says some of the newly reported deaths are due to a backlog from the fall.
“The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) continues its review of a large number of deaths from our Alabama Center for Health Statistics (ACHS) which began on November 11. At this time, two-thirds of the deaths have been reviewed and ADPH expects this will take a few more weeks to complete,” a notice from ADPH stated.
ADPH says the number of deaths does not reflect the current mortality rate of COVID-19 for the state. Alabama is currently seeing the lowest death rate to date since the pandemic began in March.
The state’s seven-day hospitalization average saw the first drop in numbers since early fall, though some hospitals remain at max capacity.
Montgomery-area hospitals are still treating nearly 300 inpatients. Baptist Health’s three facilities reported 159 inpatients Monday, while Jackson Hospital set a record Thursday treating 101 inpatients.
The capital city still has the 4th highest number of cases in the state. On Monday, it reported 71 new cases with a seven-day average of 124.
ADPH says due to limited staffing, all COVID-19 testing clinics in Coffee and Houston counties have been canceled for the remainder of January. A re-evaluation of when to reschedule the drive-up clinics will be made on Jan. 27.
According to the ADPH COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 148,685 vaccines have been distributed statewide. There have been 379,875 vaccine doses delivered to Alabama and 640,150 doses allocated to Alabama.
“Total doses allocated is the cumulative number of first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses recorded as allocated to Alabama in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Tracking System (VTrckS) since December 13, 2020 and does not include vaccine doses allocated to Federal programs administering vaccine in Alabama,” according to ADPH.
