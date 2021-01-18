Baptist Health expands COVID-19 vaccinations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Baptist Health announced Monday that it is officially expanding its COVID-19 vaccinations.
The hospital is scheduling appointments for those who are eligible, which are people in Phase 1A, plus people ages 75 and older and first responders.
Eligible people who meet the designated Alabama Department of Public Health criteria may schedule appointments by calling 334-747-CVAC (2822). The phone line is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday but those calling are asked to have patience getting through.
COVID-19 vaccines are also offered in Montgomery County at the Montgomery County Health Department, MainStreet Family Care and Jackson Hospital.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has also rolled out a map showing the non-hospital locations around the state that have been designated as COVID-19 vaccination locations.
ADPH cautions that the state’s supply of vaccines remains limited, and though the map may list a location, that does not mean the vaccine is currently available there.
