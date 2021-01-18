Get ready for the return of some 60s and a good shot of rainfall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Quiet weather will continue for the next couple of days ahead of a system that will bring rain to the region for the end of the week. Temperatures today were right on par with what is considered seasonable for mid-January standards; under a completely sunny sky, it was a gorgeous afternoon, but tonight we will remain quiet so lows will dip down to either side of 32° thanks to a dry atmosphere which feature very little cloud coverage.