Get ready for the return of some 60s and a good shot of rainfall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Quiet weather will continue for the next couple of days ahead of a system that will bring rain to the region for the end of the week. Temperatures today were right on par with what is considered seasonable for mid-January standards; under a completely sunny sky, it was a gorgeous afternoon, but tonight we will remain quiet so lows will dip down to either side of 32° thanks to a dry atmosphere which feature very little cloud coverage.
Although another cold start is expected Tuesday, it will likely be the the chilliest mornings we experience for at least the next 7 days!
Tuesday will bring plentiful sunshine during the morning, but clouds will build in from the north for the afternoon. Skies will turn partly to even mostly cloudy by the middle of the day... and this is especially true the farther north you are.
Despite this, highs will reach the 60s.
Then we will be tracking a system that will essentially “hang out” across the Deep South Wednesday through Friday.
The result will be more clouds for Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s, and then chances for rain showers for the Wednesday night-Friday night period.
Since we are several days away from this system impacting us, the forecast will continue to be fine tuned, but for now we are calling for a 30% chance of showers late Wednesday night, a 60% chance of showers Thursday into Thursday night, and a 60% chance of showers Friday.
No thunderstorms, widespread heavy rainfall or severe weather are expected with this system, but there will be periods of steadier rain.
Most of us will see a solid 1-1.5″ of rain by the time all is said and done by Saturday morning.
Conditions look drier for the weekend with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies ahead of another rain-maker heading into next week.
And there is some good news if you aren’t a fan of the clouds and rain. Temperatures will at least be around or above 60 degrees each day through the upcoming weekend.
