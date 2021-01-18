WSFA officially donates old Delano Avenue facility to Mercy House

“We realized that those clothes need to be washed. So we develop a washer and dryer room, a washroom inside of the Mercy House so families could come in the community, who didn’t have the ability to do that at home, could come to a place and wash and dry their clothes for free. We started doing that and homeless people will come in and wash and dry clothes and we realized that if they’re washing and drying their clothes and putting on clean clothes, maybe they need a shower,” Austin explained.