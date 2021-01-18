Montgomery joins nationwide initiative to mourn those lost to COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some of downtown Montgomery’s buildings and landmarks will be illuminated in amber hues Tuesday night. The same will take place in cities across the country.
It’s part of a nationwide initiative to mourn the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have died due to COVID-19. To date, about 394,000 Americans have lost their lives as a result of the pandemic.
“One death is tragic, but the loss of nearly 300 members of our community is traumatic,” Mayor Steven L. Reed said.
Montgomery City Hall, the Court Street Fountain and Riverwalk Tunnel will display amber lights in remembrance of the victims.
“We hope to offer an outlet for our community to collectively grieve those we have lost by standing in solidarity with cities across the nation,” Reed added. “It embodies our commitment to staying strong in the fight while also honoring our duty to comfort victims’ families and friends.”
