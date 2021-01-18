Montgomery police investigate Eastern Boulevard shooting

By WSFA Staff | January 18, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST - Updated January 18 at 3:21 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting in the 2800 block of Eastern Boulevard.

Police and fire medics responded to the scene where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. MPD said the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is said to have happened on the service road in front of a car dealership.

A WSFA 12 News crew found the scene, including an SUV with what appears to be bullet hole in a window.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear nor was there any information regarding any possible suspect/s.

