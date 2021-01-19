Alabama adds 2,515 COVID cases Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state added over 2,000 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The ADPH COVID-19 Dashboard shows 2,515 new cases with a seven-day average of 2,670. Tuesday’s numbers bring this week’s total new cases of COVID-19 so far to 5,862.
The state added five deaths on Tuesday. There have been 6,126 deaths since the virus first appeared in Alabama.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have declined from 2,798 on Monday to 2,724 and down from a high of more than 3,000 earlier in the month. The current seven-day average is 2,803 inpatients per day.
Montgomery-area hospitals are treating 264 inpatients. Baptist Health’s three facilities reported 181 inpatients Tuesday, while Jackson Hospital reported 83.
Montgomery County still has the fourth-highest number of cases in the state. On Tuesday, it reported 143 new cases with a seven-day average of 125.
According to the dashboard, 158,116 vaccines have been distributed statewide. There have been 446,150 vaccine doses delivered to Alabama and 640,150 doses allocated to Alabama.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.