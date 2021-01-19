Alabama interstate traffic stop leads to stolen ID trafficking arrests

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Last week, Alabama state troopers arrested two Texas women on charges related to identity theft.
Troopers say they conducted a traffic stop at approximately 8:56 p.m. Jan. 14. They pulled a Dodge Caravan over on Interstate 65 near the 167 mile marker in Montgomery County,
Troopers say the traffic stop was for improperly using the lane of travel.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the driver, 48-year-old Queen Landor, and a passenger, 30-year-old Brittany Sims, had evidence of identity theft and fraudulent credit card use in their possession.
Both women are from Houston, Texas.
Sims and Landor were both charged with trafficking in stolen identities and placed in the Montgomery County Jail. Their bonds were set at $25,000 each.
