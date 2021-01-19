Alabama museum to restore full-sized mockup of space shuttle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - The U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Alabama says it will restore the world’s only full-sized mockup of the space shuttle with an external fuel tank and twin rocket boosters.
The project announced Tuesday will restore a display that’s been weathering outside the state-run museum in Huntsville for more than 30 years.
The work is being funded with a $500,000 federal grant and additional corporate donations.
A shuttle test model called Pathfinder was mated with a huge fuel tank and two prototype solid-rocket boosters and has been displayed outside the museum since 1988.
The multimillion project will take several years to remove the display, refurbish it and replace it on a giant concrete stand.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.