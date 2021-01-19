Alabama museum to restore full-sized mockup of space shuttle

A Space Camp graduation can be seen in this file photo. The world’s only full-sized mockup of the space shuttle with an external fuel tank and twin rocket boosters is about to undergo a massive restoration.
By Associated Press | January 19, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST - Updated January 19 at 4:02 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - The U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Alabama says it will restore the world’s only full-sized mockup of the space shuttle with an external fuel tank and twin rocket boosters.

The project announced Tuesday will restore a display that’s been weathering outside the state-run museum in Huntsville for more than 30 years.

The work is being funded with a $500,000 federal grant and additional corporate donations.

A shuttle test model called Pathfinder was mated with a huge fuel tank and two prototype solid-rocket boosters and has been displayed outside the museum since 1988.

The multimillion project will take several years to remove the display, refurbish it and replace it on a giant concrete stand.

