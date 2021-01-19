Montgomery pastors discuss MLK’s message to promote unity in America

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The current view of Dexter Avenue in Montgomery tells two different stories; one end open and free, the other blocked and guarded.
Concrete barricades were placed around the Alabama state capitol to prevent a situation like the one that happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
“God, you hate to see places in your nation, your nation of freedom, having things blocked off you really hate to see that,” Montgomery visitor Suzy Friederich said.
Pastor of Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church Reverend Cromwell Handy says the nation faced similar division struggles during Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s lifetime.
“It’s risen its head again. It’s pop up in another location it’s in the south. Now it popped up here in Washington D.C. and in other parts of the country,” Handy said.
Handy believes the messages that King preached are the medicine for our nation today.
“We’re crying out now in Washington for peace, love, and unity one with each other,” Handy said.
Other local ministers say they are proud of Montgomery for remaining peaceful during recent demonstrations. They hope that the city will continue to lead by example, listen and learn from one another.
“I bring something to the table but so do you, and let’s have that conversation so we can truly be neighbors and I can so you the kind of love that I would want to receive do unto others as I would have you do unto me,” associate pastor at Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church Ken Roach said.
