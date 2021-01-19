Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin Talks COVID 19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said Monday he has not fully recovered from COVID-19. The mayor talked about his hospitalization and the infectious disease this afternoon in his State of the City address.
Mayor Woodfin was hospitalized with COVID-19. It caused a big case of pneumonia. The mayor is thankful for his recovery but he wants people in Birmingham to continue taking the necessary steps to fight against the coronavirus.
“I’m feeling better. I won’t lie to you it was a rough couple of weeks,” Woodfin said.
The mayor was hospitalized at Princeton Baptist Medical Center. He was being treated for pneumonia after the disease caused a serious infection in one of his lungs. Woodfin said he considered himself fortunate.
“As I consider other people’s plight including my own grandmother. Other people did not make it out of the hospital. I’m not a 100% yet but I’m way better than I was,” Woodfin said.
Before going into the hospital, Woodfin’s 87 year old grandmother died from the disease on New Year’s day. Woodfin was unable to attend her funeral. The mayor is optimistic about the possibility of vaccinations stemming the spread of COVID but the mayor says until then people in Birmingham can not let down their guard.
To be clear, COVID is still rampant and it is still taking people down and under. It’s still killing people and this is not the time to relax,” Woodfin said.
The mayor said COVID has hurt Birmingham businesses but this is not the time to go out or to forget wearing masks or washing your hands. Woodfin said right now when the vaccine is available is when the coronavirus is it’s most dangerous.
