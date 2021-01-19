Firefighters battle Montgomery mobile home fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery firefighters responded to a blaze Monday evening on Halstead Drive involving a single-wide mobile home. That’s near Day Street and Air Base Boulevard.
Montgomery Fire/Rescue got the call shortly before 7:45 p.m. and, once on scene, found the home with smoke and visible flames.
Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire and successfully kept it from spreading to other structures.
MFR said those who lived in the home were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
