Ivey proclaims National Day of Racial Healing in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In conjunction with states across the nation, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey proclaimed Tuesday as National Day of Racial Healing in Alabama.
Ivey tweeted the proclamation urging all Alabamians to promote racial healing and transformation. She asked residents to work together to best ensure the quality of life for every citizen.
The proclamation says racial divisiveness threatens the core of the country’s unified front.
“Just like those who came before us, it is our duty to protect the children of this country and maintain communities in which they may all be given the opportunity to succeed,” the proclamation stated.
The proclamation also acknowledged Alabama’s children and the role racial divisiveness plays in their lives.
“Children have the right to be provided every opportunity to learn, grow and thrive in nurturing environments that don’t violate their safety, dignity, and humanity,”
The proclamation added that if Alabamians would dedicate themselves to the principles of truth, racial healing, and transformation, change can happen.
“We can all bring about the necessary changes in thinking, behavior, and systems that will propel this great country forward as a unified force where racial biases will become a thing of the past.”
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.