Lawmaker planning bill to let Selma residents rename Edmund Pettus Bridge

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma lawmaker plans to sponsor legislation to give the local delegation the authority to consider if the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge should be renamed.
State Sen. Malika Sanders-Fortier says the bill would create a process to allow Selma residents to determine if there will be a name change.
The bridge is named after Confederate general and Klu Klux Klan leader Edmund Pettus. The bridge is famous for the 1965 law enforcement attack on civil rights marchers.
The latest name change push comes amid the national conversation to rename monuments and symbols related to the Confederacy.
