Mac Jones wins the Manning Award

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has won the 2020 Manning Award.
The award was presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to the top quarterback in the nation.
Jones is the first Crimson Tide signal-caller to earn the award after leading the Crimson Tide to a perfect 13-0 record and its 18th national championship in program history.
Mac Jones
Quarterback
- Led the nation in passing yards (4,500), completion percentage (77.4), passer rating (203.06) and yards per attempt (11.2) and was also second in passing touchdowns (41) and third in passing yards per game (346.2)
- First Alabama quarterback to throw for more than 4,000 yards in a single year
- Finished the season with a 77.4 completion percentage, a new single-season record in college football
- Named a consensus All-American and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy
- In addition to the Manning Award, Jones won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and Davey O’Brien Award
Other finalists for this year’s Manning Award were: Ian Book (Notre Dame), Matt Corral (Ole Miss), Justin Fields (Ohio State), Dillon Gabriel (UCF), Sam Howell (North Carolina), Trevor Lawrence (Clemson), Grayson McCall (Coastal Carolina), Brock Purdy (Iowa State), Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati), Kyle Trask (Florida) and Zach Wilson (BYU).
