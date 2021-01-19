Montgomery man arrested, charged with Dothan homicide

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested and charged in connection to a Dothan homicide, according to the Dothan Police Department.
Christian De-Andre McCallister is charged with one count of murder for the Sunday death of Willis Rambo Jr.
Police responded to the 900 block of Morris Street on Sunday where they found the victim’s body. After reviewing video footage from the area and interviewing witnesses, police started trying to find persons of interest.
McCallister was developed as one of those person of interests and on Monday the U.S. Marshal’s Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force picked him up in Montgomery on unrelated charges.
McCallister was transferred to Dothan where investigators interviewed him, then booked him into the Dothan City Jail where he is being held without bond.
Anyone with any other information about this crime should call the Dothan Police Department at 334-793-0215 or anonymously call CrimeStoppers at 334-793-7000.
Dothan police said their investigation is ongoing and that more arrests are possible.
