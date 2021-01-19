Montgomery’s MLK Student Perspectives Contest winners named

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The winners of the City of Montgomery’s virtual contest to commemorate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. have been announced.
The city hosted virtual events Monday to mark MLK Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of that virtual celebration of King’s 92nd birthday included the 2021 MLK Student Perspectives Contest.
Montgomery students were asked to share a video of their favorite MLK quote and tell why it resonates with them today. Six winners were selected from two age categories for gold, silver, and bronze awards.
Those winners ages 8-13 include:
- GOLD: Mason Dillard, MacMillan International Baccalaureate Academy
- SILVER: Miriam Young, Baldwin Arts and Academics Magnet School
- BRONZE: Andrell McMath
Those winners ages 14-18 include:
- GOLD: Ja’Kyia Price-Singleton, Tennessee State University
- SILVER: Madalyn Milladge, Booker T. Washington Magnet High School
- BRONZE: Serenity Griffin, LAMP High School
Gold award winners will take home a commemorative medal and $300. Silver award winners will get $200 and Bronze winners will receive $100.
The video submission were judged by a panel of experts on critical thinking, creativity and performance and included Alabama Writers’ Forum Executive Director Jeanie Thompson, Alabama State Council on the Arts Literary Arts Program Manager Anne Kimzey, and Montgomery City-County Public Library Board Member Joseph Trimble.
The prizes, sponsored by Sam’s Club of Montgomery, will be handed out to the winners at the next Montgomery City Council meeting.
