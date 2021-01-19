Person of interest wanted in Montgomery theft investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a theft of property investigation.
Police say the theft occurred on Dec. 27, 2020 in the 8200 Block of Eastchase Parkway. No other information about the crime was released.
Anyone who knows who the pictured person is may call Montgomery police at 334-625-2832 and refer to case number 2020-00262779. You may also call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.