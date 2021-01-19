Troy student’s death investigation closed, foul play not suspected

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation into the death of a Troy University student whose body was found on campus has been closed.
The student, whose name has not been released, was found in the area of Sorrell Chapel on campus Friday morning. Their family was notified later that morning.
The death investigation found no signs of criminal activity or foul play, according to a statement released by the university on Tuesday.
Troy University Police and the City of Troy Police Department said their investigation is complete and said no additional information would be released.
