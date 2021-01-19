UA mistakenly sends 7,500 COVID-negative email notifications

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama sent out 7,500 email notifications about negative COVID-19 test results by mistake Monday afternoon.
Here is the statement from UA:
Yesterday afternoon a technical problem caused an automated UA COVID-19 (negative) test result email notification to be sent to more than 7,500 individuals. The technical problem was quickly identified and corrected. Everyone who received the message in error was notified directly via email with information and an apology.
In keeping with our standing protocols, anyone who tests positive at UA facilities is contacted by telephone and provided detailed information and instructions for isolation.
