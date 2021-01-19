UAB doctors urge public to take vaccine when it’s available

“I think it’s really important for people to do their research, and I want to clarify that doing your research is more than reading, you know, a post on social media. I think this is the time where people really need to be engaging with their primary care physicians. They need to have a reliable source who understands the science behind vaccinations who can speak to it,” Dr. Kennedy continued. “People should be deferring to websites that we know and trust like cdc.gov, and then also really leaning on their health care providers to help walk them through both the development of the vaccine, how it works with our immune system, and risks and benefits specific to the person and in their medical history.”