UAB doctors urge public to take vaccine when it’s available

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Developing the COVID-19 vaccine happened quickly. Getting it out to the public can’t move quickly enough.
“The biggest issue has just been, first and foremost, having the having the supply here, to be able to administer and then trying to administer it in an orderly fashion,” said UAB Chief of Hospital Medicine Dr. Kierstin Kennedy.
Kennedy understands not everyone feels comfortable getting the shots and believes more needs to be done to help more people feel more ready.
“To allow people to ask their questions, and explore whatever issues that they had that was causing them to be hesitant about it,” Dr. Kennedy said, adding that the questions have to be directed to the right people, and those asking need to double-check the sources of their information.
“I think it’s really important for people to do their research, and I want to clarify that doing your research is more than reading, you know, a post on social media. I think this is the time where people really need to be engaging with their primary care physicians. They need to have a reliable source who understands the science behind vaccinations who can speak to it,” Dr. Kennedy continued. “People should be deferring to websites that we know and trust like cdc.gov, and then also really leaning on their health care providers to help walk them through both the development of the vaccine, how it works with our immune system, and risks and benefits specific to the person and in their medical history.”
UAB has a list of frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and answers here.
Because without the vaccine and enough people vaccinated, there’s no end to this pandemic in sight.
“If we can be effective in getting everyone vaccinated, that will help us have a light at the end of the tunnel. If we are not able to do that, then I think we’re in for many more months of this,” Dr. Kennedy said.
