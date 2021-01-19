Warmer with a few clouds today, then rain returns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Quiet weather with mild temperatures will continue for the next couple of days ahead of a system that will bring rain to the region for the end of the workweek. Although we dealt with another chilly morning, our afternoon has rebounded nicely... temperatures are in the 60s thanks to an abundant amount of sunshine for the majority of Alabama. There are a few cloudier spots, especially in western portions of the state, and that is where the thermometer will only climb into the 50s.