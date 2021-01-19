Warmer with a few clouds today, then rain returns

Highs will likely be at or above 60° for at least next 7 days

Enjoy the sun while you can: more clouds (& rain) expected soon!
By Tyler Sebree and Amanda Curran | January 19, 2021 at 5:25 AM CST - Updated January 19 at 3:00 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Quiet weather with mild temperatures will continue for the next couple of days ahead of a system that will bring rain to the region for the end of the workweek. Although we dealt with another chilly morning, our afternoon has rebounded nicely... temperatures are in the 60s thanks to an abundant amount of sunshine for the majority of Alabama. There are a few cloudier spots, especially in western portions of the state, and that is where the thermometer will only climb into the 50s.

As we head through the day, clouds will continue build in from the north. That will lead to skies turning partly cloudy by the afternoon hours, especially the farther north you are.

Then we will be tracking a system that will essentially “hang out” across the Deep South Wednesday through Friday.

The result will be more clouds (but no rain) for Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, and then chances for rain showers for the Thursday morning-Friday night period.

Scattered rain showers are expected Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

We have maintained a 60% chance of afternoon and evening showers for Thursday, but we’ve increased Thursday night’s rain chances to 80% and Friday’s rain chances to 70%.

No thunderstorms, widespread heavy rainfall or severe weather are expected with this system, but there will be periods of steadier rain Thursday night into the first half of Friday. Most of us will see a solid 1-1.5″ of rain by the time all is said and done by Saturday morning.

The steadiest and most widespread rain will be present Thursday night into Friday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Conditions look drier for the weekend with partly cloudy skies ahead of another potential rain-maker early next week.

And there is some good news if you aren’t a fan of the clouds and rain. At least temperatures will be around or above 60 degrees each day through the first half of next week! In fact, lower 70s are possible Monday and Tuesday!

Several opportunities for wet weather over the next week or so, but consistently each day looks to remain above 60°... (Source: WSFA 12 News)

