Warmer with a few clouds today, then rain returns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Quiet weather with mild temperatures will continue for the next couple of days ahead of a system that will bring rain to the region for the end of the workweek. Although we dealt with another chilly morning, our afternoon has rebounded nicely... temperatures are in the 60s thanks to an abundant amount of sunshine for the majority of Alabama. There are a few cloudier spots, especially in western portions of the state, and that is where the thermometer will only climb into the 50s.
As we head through the day, clouds will continue build in from the north. That will lead to skies turning partly cloudy by the afternoon hours, especially the farther north you are.
Then we will be tracking a system that will essentially “hang out” across the Deep South Wednesday through Friday.
The result will be more clouds (but no rain) for Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, and then chances for rain showers for the Thursday morning-Friday night period.
We have maintained a 60% chance of afternoon and evening showers for Thursday, but we’ve increased Thursday night’s rain chances to 80% and Friday’s rain chances to 70%.
No thunderstorms, widespread heavy rainfall or severe weather are expected with this system, but there will be periods of steadier rain Thursday night into the first half of Friday. Most of us will see a solid 1-1.5″ of rain by the time all is said and done by Saturday morning.
Conditions look drier for the weekend with partly cloudy skies ahead of another potential rain-maker early next week.
And there is some good news if you aren’t a fan of the clouds and rain. At least temperatures will be around or above 60 degrees each day through the first half of next week! In fact, lower 70s are possible Monday and Tuesday!
