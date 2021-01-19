World War II veteran in Alex City dies

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Godspeed to World War II veteran Tom Roberson of Alexander City.
Roberson died last Friday. His funeral was held Monday in Alex City.
Roberson was all of 17 years old when he was given two unusual assignments in Germany: inform the locals the war was over and help German natives retrieve their property stolen by the Nazis.
Roberson brushed off any notion that he was any sort of hero. He was the first to say he was “just doing his job.”
Roberson was 92 years old and spent a career as an accountant after the war.
