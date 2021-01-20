Alabama healthcare workers find relief in COVID-19 vaccine

“Just psychologically, for me, it’s been, it’s relieved a tremendous burden. You know, I was worried about catching COVID at work, you know, catching it from from somebody I’m around, catching it from a patient. And and that really, you know, that worry now for me has been lifted, I’m not worried about that nearly as much. But much more important for me is what happens at home,” Nafziger explained. “When you’re at home with your family, you know, that’s different. When I’m with my children, I don’t want to wear a mask, when I’m sitting at the dinner table with my children, I want to be able to hug my children... So I have to say that psychologically, for me, it was a tremendous burden that was lifted because I feel safe around my family. Now I feel like I can be around my children without worrying that they’re gonna, you know, unwittingly infect me.”