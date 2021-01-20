Alabama hoops remain undefeated in SEC play after 105-75 win over LSU

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama broke its own Southeastern Conference record by connecting on 23 three-pointers as it rolled to a 105-75 victory at LSU (10-3, 5-2 SEC) on Tuesday night in the Pete Maravich Assemby Center.
It is the second consecutive 30-point win for the Crimson Tide, who defeated Arkansas 90-59 last Saturday. Alabama has now secured its grip on first place in the SEC standings by improving to 7-0 in league play and 12-3 overall.
“Our team chemistry is out the roof right now. I think it starts with our senior leaders keeping our guys locked in. On the offensive side of the ball, our guys are moving the ball, we’re helping each other, we’re talking,” said Alabama guard John Petty, who scored 24 points Tuesday night.
The Tide’s last three wins have been by a combined 82 points, winning by 20 at Kentucky (85-65), 31 vs. Arkansas (90-59) and Tuesday night’s result.
