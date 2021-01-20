Alabama state troopers assist with Biden inaugural security

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was well represented during President Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.
ALEA posted several photos of state troopers assisting with security in Washington, the U.S. Capitol seen in the background.
A unit of approximately state troopers joined local, state and federal law enforcement agencies from across the country, a spokesperson for ALEA said. Those selected for the trip departed from Montgomery on Monday and will return on Thursday.
ALEA said the troopers’ presence in Washington is not being funding by Alabama taxpayers, rather by the Washington, DC Metro Police Department.
ALEA started sending some of its state troopers for inaugural security support dating back to President Barack Obama’s swearing-in back in 2009.
In addition to ALEA, more than 750 members of the Alabama National Guard are in Washington after being activated by Gov. Kay Ivey to assist with security.
